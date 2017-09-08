Dog walkers can lead the way to professional qualification

People who offering dog walking and pet sitting services can now take a qualification offered by the industry.

The Pet Industry Federation, based at the Bedford Business Centre in Mile Road, is running a course this autumn at City and Guilds level.

A spokeswoman said: “The roles and responsibilities of a professional dog walker are more complex than simply attaching a lead and strolling around the local park.”

The Level 2 City and Guilds Certificate of Competency in Dog Walking, and the Level 2 City and Guilds Certificate of Competency in Pet Sitting have been produced in association with the Pet Industry Federation and have been designed to cover the main issues and responsibilities that professional dog walkers and pet sitters encounter during their career.

The courses cover first-aid, dealing with emergencies, legislation, roles and responsibilities of the professional whilst out walking and in the clients home as well as practical skills in assessing the animals’ behaviour and working with the animals.

The federation is to deliver the course at their head office in Bedford on November 21 - 23.

The course is run over two-and-a-half days and assessment will be undertaken by City and Guilds approved assessors and will comprise written tasks and practical assessments.

The cost for each course is £250 for PIF members and £300 for non-members. PIF is the UK trade association for pet businesses and members sign up to a charter and a code of conduct upon joining, which sets out the standards they are expected to achieve and encourages them to aspire to the highest levels of animal welfare and customer service.

If you are interested in finding out more about the course or to register your interest in attending, contact emma@petfederation.co.uk or call 01234 273933. Dates and locations of future courses will be announced at www.petfederation.co.uk