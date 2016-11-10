Dodgy Bedford seller is jailed for car mileage fraud

A conman whose plumbing company was exposed on BBC’s Watchdog programme has been put behind bars.

But it wasn’t dodgy plumbing that drove the freedom of Mohammed Shamrez down the drain – it was clocking the mileage on a car.

Luton Crown court heard how the dad-of-four bought a Range rover with 44,000 miles on the clock in 2013.

He sold it seven months later with altered documents and an odometer showing 22,000 miles.

Shamrez, 31, was found guilty of fraud and jailed for 18 months.

The court heard how he and his Bromham Road company Express Plumbing were featured on BBC1’s Watchdog programme in 2011.

He charged up to £110 for half hour call outs and was secretly filmed making pretend clinking noises and doing Kung Fu moves while allegedly working.

Single parent Shamrez, who lives in Iddesleigh Road in Bedford, told the court: “I am deeply sorry for the problems I have caused. I try to be a good person.”