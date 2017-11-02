Do you know this man - wanted in connection with burglary and robbery offences?

An appeal has been issued to help to trace a man who is wanted by police.

Deividas Zvironas, 38, who has been known to live in the Bedford area and has links with Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth, is wanted in connection with a number burglary and robbery offences in Lowestoft which happened on Sunday,October 8.

Members of the public shouldn’t approach him but if anyone who knows of his whereabouts or who may have seen him should contact Suffolk Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.