Disabled Bedford beauty queen on the way to ‘Miss World’ competition

Jennifer-Jane Sabini has won a place in the Bedfordshire heat of Miss England despite suffering from a rare painful condition.

Jennifer–Jane, 22, was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Type 3 - a rare crippling syndrome that causes extreme pain and loss of mobility as well as chronic fatigue.

She won her place in the final of the Bedfordshire heat of Miss England which will be held at the Weatherley Centre in Biggleswade on May 14.

The winner will compete in the national final which leads directly to Miss World 2017 in the USA in December.

A representative said: “The organisers chose Jennifer-Jane with no knowledge of her condition and the courageous young role model is determined to prove that her disability does not hold her back.”