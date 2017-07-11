Diamond day for bowls couple and a party for 80

A Bedford couple well known in county bowls have celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary.

Dennis and Gladys Cousens have both been presidents for Bedfordshire and have played the game throughout the county for around 30 years.

The couple celebrated their anniversary with an afternoon tea party for 80 family and friends.

Dennis grew up in Hastings and moved to Bedford after his National Service. He met Gladys at the Dujon Dancing Club in 1954 and they married in June 1957 at the Bunyan Meeting in Mill Street and have lived in Putnoe since 1961. They have two daughters and four grandchildren.

Dennis spent most of his working life at Granada TV Rentals in Ampthill Road, as print and stationery manager.

He has always been involved with local sport and has been a member of the Bedfordshire Football Association, a cricket umpire for Kimbolton and Southill Park and played bowls for Bedford Priory, Queens, Bedford Borough and Meltis.

Gladys took up bowls when her daughters left home in 1982 and has spent many happy years playing for Bedford Priory.

Their love of bowls has seen them tour Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, and both were honoured to be Bedfordshire county presidents in 1992.