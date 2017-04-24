Deo Volente Solicitors celebrate 10 year anniversary with Bedford

On April 20, Deo Volente Solicitors hosted a gala dinner to celebrate the firm’s 10 year anniversary.

The event was attended by a diverse spectrum of guests which included solicitors, barristers, judges, local business owners, charities and community leaders.

The firm launched their 10-year anniversary campaign in January by partnering with five local organisations in an attempt to collectively give back to the citizens of Bedford across various sectors.

Deo Volente’s two partner charities – Bedford Foodbank and Citizens Advice Bureau – were awarded with cheques of £1,000 each for their charitable efforts.

The donations were awarded to Mark Sutcliffe (CEO of CAB Bedford) and Sarah Broughton (Project Manager of Bedford Foodbank) by Keith Bothongo, the CEO of Deo Volente Solicitors.

In2Beats Radio, Times & Citizen and Queens Park Westfield Cricket Club also received commendations for their respective work in Bedford town.

Deo Volente Solicitors’ business sirector, Dilly Hussain, said: “The acknowledgement of our campaign partners’ great work made the gala dinner extra special.

“Deo Volente Solicitors will always be committed to delivering the best legal service to the community of Bedford and we would like to thank the town’s people for contributing to the success of the firm.”