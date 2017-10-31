Demonstration to be held against planned incinerator at Stewartby

Members of Bedfordshire Against Covanta Incinerator (BACI) are holding a demonstration on Saturday to voice concerned over plans for a waste incinerator at Stewartby.

The demonstration will be held at Green Lane Stewartby - the proposed access road for the Covanta incinerator HGVs.

Objectors say they will be sending a very loud and clear message to Covanta, Veolia and the Environmental Agency on ‘how ludicrous and dangerous these plans actually are’.

BACI also claims the proposed number of HGVs will adversley impact a village road, Kimberley College and local residents.

A spokemsan said: “We are organising the protest as a walking pace car parade and will be issuing numbers for each vehicle to display - up to number 297 to represent the number of HGVs.

“There will also be an opportunity for spectators/demonstrators with banners etc on designated parts of the route to cheer on the parade as it passes them.”

BACI (Bedfordshire Against Covanta Incinerator) was formed in 2016 to oppose the Covanta Incinerator at Rookery Pit South and has no political affiliations.

The Environment Agency has issued a draft permit and published a notice of its tentative decision on which it is now carrying out consultation.

The development is a joint venture between operators Covanta, which has its HQ in New Jersey, and British firm Veolia UK, who will provide 480,000 metric tonnes of municipal, commercial and industrial waste. This will be burnt at the plant – as big as the Cardington airsheds and with a chimney as tall as Big Ben – to produce 50MW of low carbon energy, enough to power 65,000 homes. The two companies claim they will create new jobs and bring a range of “local community, employment, infrastructure and environmental benefits”. Veolia senior executive VP Estelle Brachlianoff said: “This project will contribute to increased landfill diversion and help the UK meet its carbon reduction commitments.

“It will also create direct employment and boost the local supply chain as well as helping meet our future energy needs.”

For more details - visit bedsagainstcovantaincinerator@gmail.com