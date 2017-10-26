Delays as A421 closed in Bedford after 'police incident' over 'welfare for person'

A section of the A421 has been closed in Bedford as police deal with the 'welfare of a person'.

Highways England is reporting that the carriageway is closed in both directions between the junctions with the A428 and the A6.

Long queues are building up in the area with delays of roughly 30 minutes added on to typical journey times.

The closure also means that heavy traffic is causing jams on Woburn Road, Elstow Road, and on the B531 through Kemptson.

Motorists are recommended to avoid the area if possible.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: "A road closure is in place while officers attend reports for the concern for the welfare of a person.

"Motorists are advised to find another route. Please be aware that the road closure has also caused some delays through Kempston."