Deadline looming for Bedford Local Sports Awards 2017

Do you know a local sporting hero?

If so email your nominations for the Bedford Local Sports Awards 2017. The awards, organised by Bedford Borough Council, acknowledge the achievements of local sports people, and recognise the

work of local individuals who create experiences and opportunities in sport for others.

To nominate an athlete, sport, club, coach, or school all you need to do is fill in a quick and easy online nomination form.

Categories open to nominations include Sports Personality of the Year, Sports Club of the Year, Sports Coach of the Year, Young Sports Volunteer of the Year,

Community Sports Award and Disability Sports Award.

The Awards presentation evening, organised by Bedford Borough Council with a number of the Awards sponsored by local businesses and organisations, will be on

Monday, December 11, at Bedford Corn Exchange.

Councillor Sarah-Jayne Holland, Portfolio Holder for Leisure said: “This event is now established as an important date in the local sporting calendar. Make sure you take

this opportunity to nominate your local sporting hero.”

The deadline for nominations is November 22; for details and how to submit a nomination visit www.bedford.gov.uk/sportsawards