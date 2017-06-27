Darth Vader joins a host of stars at Bedford convention

Meet Darth Vader and Dr Who at the same time when a family friendly show comes to Bedford.

EM-Con is taking place at The Arena at the University of Bedfordshire on Saturday, July 1

when you can favourite stars of film and television, and check out a wide range of artists, traders and family attractions.

Star Wars fans will get to celebrate the 82nd birthday of Darth Vader himself – actor Dave Prowse - who will be joining the fun on his special day, while Doctor Who fans are in for a treat as 5th Doctor Peter Davison is reunited with his arch enemy Davros - actor Terry Molloy.

For Harry Potter aficionados, actor Josh Herman will be there, ready to chat about his experiences playing Slytherin bad boy Gregory Goyle. They’ll be accompanied by stars from

Game of Thrones, Torchwood and more.

For those not quite ready to meet Darth Vader without first preparing, a Jedi School will train young padawans in the art of lightsabre fighting. Leading the classes is actor Andrew Lawden, stuntman for Liam Neeson in The Phantom Menace, who’ll teach students some of his special moves. Those looking for something a bit calmer can head to the Vixie Pixie Face Painting stall to transform themselves into a favourite superhero, animal or whatever else their imagination can conjure up.

EM-Con chairman Lee Wallis is looking forward to adding EM-Con Bedford to the local calendar, adding: “We’re excited to be bringing EM-Con to Bedford. We’ve got a great venue and great guests lined up – it’s so exciting to meet new fans and attendees. I’m confident our team will be bringing them something they’ll absolutely love and never forget.”

Tickets start at £10 from www.bedford.em-con.co.uk and visit www.facebook.com/EastMidlandsConvention