Dance Proms honour for talented Bedford team

The Sandford School of Dance in Bedford have been awarded a place at Dance Proms where they will perform a moving tribute to the children who died in the Welsh mining disaster of 1966. The group of 15, five to 15-year-olds will join 500 young dancers in the biggest national youth dance celebration at the Royal Albert Hall on November 5.

The talented students were selected when their video submission caught the attention of the show’s panel of experts from the Royal Academy of Dance (RAD) and the Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing (ISTD).

Led by the school’s principal, Sian Sandford, who grew up near the site of the tragedy, the girls are busy rehearsing in preparation for the event. The group will be joined on the famous stage by 20 other carefully chosen dance academies, from as far afield as Vietnam and Austria.

Presented by BBC children’s TV presenter Radzi Chinyanganya, the prestigious event is supported by celebrity patrons Arlene Philips CBE, Darcey Bussell CBE, Akram Khan MBE and will feature a guest performance from Flawless.

Arlene Philips, celebrity patron of Dance Proms, congratulated the school on their success and said: “Dance Proms is an incredible opportunity for talented, young dancers to have the rare chance to experience performing on a stage like no other. I’m looking forward to seeing Sandford School of Dance dance again, and encourage the girls to enjoy every minute of the night.”

In addition to Sandford School of Dance’s unique routine, will be a range of styles and genres, such as urban, neo-classical ballet, tap and Greek fusion, on what looks to be a spectacular, awe inspiring event, that will showcase the industry’s best youth talent.

Sian Sandford, principal, Sandford School of Dance said: “As this is our first time at Dance Proms our pupils are extremely excited to be a part of such a prestigious event at this iconic venue.”

Dance Proms offers a platform for aspiring young dancers to perform on an international level at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall along with star guest performers. This annual celebration of talent, choreography, passion and determination is made up of over 500 young dancers selected by a panel of experts, including artistic directors and senior examiners from the world of dance. To qualify for Dance Proms, dance teachers submitted online videos of a short dance piece featuring original choreography in any genre and performed as a solo, couple, trio or group.

Dance Proms is managed by two of the UK’s leading dance organisations: the Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing (ISTD), and the Royal Academy of Dance (RAD), together with the Royal Albert Hall.