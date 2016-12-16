Dad crushes seven-week-old daughter in tragic accident in Beds village

A seven-week-old girl died after being crushed under the wheel of her father’s BMW, an inquest heard.

Amirah Achtar suffered severe head injuries after slipping out of her car seat and on to the floor as dad Majid Achtar, 29, drove off from their home in Shortstown.

He and her mother Jessica Crocquet, 21, had been rowing about him going to a gig when the tragic accident happened on October 17 last year.

Amirah’s parents rushed her to Bedford Hospital but she died that day.

Detective constable Elizabeth Morris, told an inquest on Tuesday: “Majid and Jessica had had a disagreement about him going to gig on the evening of the Amirah’s death.

“Jessica had seen a text on Majid’s phone about sorting a hotel room. Majid had said following the disagreement he was going to leave and packed a bag.”

But as he got outside and into his BMW, the inquest heard Jessica came running out with the baby in a car seat and began banging on the window of the car.

A statement from eyewitness Una Parker said: “Jessica came running out and began banging on the window in a hammering motion. It looked like she had keys in her hand.

“She was in a rage.”

In her statement to police, Jessica said she had put baby Amirah in a safe spot before the argument outside the family’s flat Shortstown began.

But the court was told the baby was unsecured in the car seat.

When Mr Achtar tried to leave the scene, Amirah slipped out of her car seat and onto the floor.

She was then crushed by the wheel of the BMW.

Following an investigation, it was confirmed by DC Morris that there was no intention to wilfully or maliciously cause injury to the child.

Mr Achtar was not at the inquest, after being locked up for four years and eight months last Wednesday for possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Ms Crocquet was also handed a 21-month suspended sentence for the same crime at Luton Crown Court last week.

Concluding the inquest, Senior Coroner Tom Osborne said: “This death is a result of a tragic accident.

“The deceased was a baby in a car seat but not secured. She fell out of the car seat during an altercation between her mother and father and was crushed by the car.

“Both parents behaved unwisely and in an immature manner, but I do accept that there was no malicious intention on their part to cause injury to Amirah.”

He added to Jessica, who declined to comment and sobbed throughout the inquest: “I hope you can come to terms with this and move on.”