Cyclist hurt in Kempston stabbing

A gang of men including a 15-year-old boy stabbed a cyclist in a vicous attack in Kempston last night (Sunday).

The victim was cycling along Balliol Road at around 5.30pm when he was approached by a group of four men who assaulted him and then stabbed him.

Fortunately the man was not seriously injured in the incident.

One of the offenders was described as about 15 years old, Asian, slim, and around 5ft 6in.

Detective Constable Dave Brecknock, investigating, said: “I’m appealing for anyone who witnessed this nasty incident to get in touch.

“We’d also like to speak to the driver of a dark hatchback which was parked in the vicinity at the time of the offence as we believe they may have witnessed the assault.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC Brecknock on 101.