Cycle ride to coast in brother’s memory

A dad of three has pedalled from his home village to the coast in memory of his brother who died from a brain tumour.

Adam Holbrook completed the 123-mile cycle ride from Maulden to Southwold in Suffolk, in tribute to his older brother Steve who passed away last year.

Adam, 36, cycled for more than 10 hours with a group, raising a combined total of more than £1,690 for Brain Tumour Research.

Adam, who works at The Cottage Bakery in Ampthill, said: “We miss Steve every day and every guy on the ride was remembering different stories about him. It was a tough ride, but being out there as a group made the experience fun. I hope our efforts will help raise awareness of this awful disease and keep Steve’s memory alive.”

Adam, who trained as a chef, volunteers at the charity’s head office in Milton Keynes and is following in Steve’s footsteps who began fundraising for Brain Tumour Research after he was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour in 2014.

Keen runner Steve, who served for 15 years with Bedfordshire Police, was referred to Hinchingbrooke Hospital after suffering headaches and vision loss, while he trained for his latest marathon.

He had surgery to remove a brain tumour in 2015, but was told the tumour had returned later that year. Steve sadly lost his fight last year at the age of 37, leaving behind wife Carrie and children Emma, seven, and Mason, four.

Paula Rastrick, community fundraising manager for Brain Tumour Research in Bedfordshire, said: “For too long, brain tumours have been a neglected cancer. We all remember Steve, and his story reminds us all that we cannot allow this desperate situation to continue. We are extremely grateful to Adam and all the other riders for raising such vital funds to help us find a cure for this horrible disease.”

The charity is striving to fund a network of seven dedicated research centres whilst challenging the government and larger cancer charities to invest more in brain tumour research. Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer but just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.

To make a donation to Brain Tumour Research via Adam’s JustGiving page, go to http://www.justgiving.com/Adam-Holbrook2

