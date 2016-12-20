Customers add gifts to Santa’s huge suitcase

Staff from a travel shop in Bedford have said a big thank you to customers after they helped spread some festive cheer by backing an appeal to support disadvantaged families in the area.

The Co-operative Travel, in Harpur Street, launched its annual Santa’s Suitcase Christmas gifts appeal in November, hoping to bring festive cheer to families in the area.

The branch chose to support Bedford charity FACES and colleagues have been overwhelmed by the generosity of customers and members during the festive season.

Travel branch manager Kevin Arnold said: “The successful Santa’s Suitcase appeal has been running now for several years, but still customers continue to dig deep and supply gifts for disadvantaged families during the festive season.

“It is wonderful to see the community come together to support this appeal and to imagine the difference the donations will make this Christmas.

“We would like to thank our customers, members and friends for helping to make Christmas special for disadvantaged families in the area.”