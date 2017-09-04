Cue for budding young performers as Stagecoach arrives in Ampthill

Stagecoach’s newest school for the performing arts is getting ready to inspire the next generation of budding young performers in Ampthill.

Stagecoach Performing Arts Ampthill is opening its doors on Saturday, September 30, to children aged four to 18, and will be taking place at Redborne Upper School and Community College.

Joining as principal of the new school, Richard Chatterley brings a wealth of creative experience to the role.

A huge believer in the benefits of Stagecoach, Richard, 42, has seen first hand the positive impact training in the performing arts has on children. Plucked from the audience to appear on stage at the London Palladium in the musical Barnum in 1982, Richard went on to tread the boards throughout his formative years and attributes much of his success in adult life to the confidence and skills learnt during this time.

Richard comes from a true Stagecoach family - he has been running Stagecoach Aylesbury for the last year, while his wife, Tracey, is principal of Stagecoach Leighton Buzzard. Their children, Nathaniel, 12, and Alexandra, 10, are avid Stagecoach students.

Richard sid: “I am passionate about teaching children all three performing arts disciplines: singing, dancing and acting. Each helps develop invaluable life skills to draw upon as they grow up - confidence, self-esteem, physical awareness, resilience - true ‘Creative Courage for Life’.

“I have assembled an absolutely top-flight team of industry professionals, who I have worked with over many years, to teach the children. Each brings with them a huge talent in their chosen discipline. We’ve spent the summer planning and the founding students starting in September are in for an amazing inaugural year.”

Stagecoach Performing Arts Ampthill will become part of a network of more than 600 extra-curricular performing arts schools worldwide. Stagecoach aims to make a difference in its students lives by teaching ‘Creative Courage for Life’ and many children have gone on to study and work in performing arts from blockbuster films to countless roles in local theatre productions. Early stages classes are available for children aged four to six and main stages classes take place for six to 18 year olds every weekend.

For more information about Stagecoach Ampthill, visit http://www.stagecoach.co.uk/ampthill or call 01525 790 795.