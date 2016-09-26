Cub scouts visit Whipsnade Zoo to celebrate 100 years of scouting

Thousands of young people took part in a Cubs 100 Takeover Day to celebrate 100 years of Cub Scouts.

Adventure awaited Cubs from across Bedfordshire as they headed to Whipsnade Zoo to take part in activities specially put on to help them celebrate their centenary year.

100 years of Cubs marks 100 years of fun, adventure and of trying something new.

The Scout Association is putting on a series of events, activities and programmes across the year to help packs celebrate the ‘Wildest Birthday Ever’.

Cubs were transported on an animal adventure like no other as they embarked on the Cubs activity trail, entering the amazing world of over 3300 animals. They loved getting up close to the big cats, watching the sea lions race underwater and spotting the Asian elephants in their paddocks.

As well as all the animals, they enjoyed over 600 acres of green space and adventure, making it a truly action packed day at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo and a great way to celebrate the centenary year of Cubs.

Elizabeth Bown, nine, said: “Cubs 100 is brilliant, I’ve made great friends and had so much fun.

“My favourite this is spending time outside and having adventures.”

Adult volunteer Andrew Thorp, said: “Cubs is all about having adventures and helping other people. This year we have been camping and learning lots of new skills.

“Cubs have also been working on A Million Hands, an exciting project to help out in our local community”

Chief Scout Bear Grylls, said: “I’m so proud to show so many people that scouting is all about fun, friendship and young people having an adventurous timer supported by caring proactive leaders.

“This is also a fantastic way to celebrate the 100th birthday of the Cub Scouts in style.

“I really want to thank all the inspiring volunteers and people involved in making Cubs 100 happen.

“Let’s make the next 100 years even more life-enhancing for many millions of young people.”