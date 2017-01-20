Cub scouts get down to emergency first aid

The three cub scout packs at Flitwick have been learning emergency first aid.

They had to explain what they would do if someone was bleeding or had burned themselves. The children also had to learn about the information necessary if they needed to call an ambulance and were given different scenarios as to whether the injury would need an ambulance.

One of the high points of the evening was the children learning what to do if they had to put someone into the recovery position, pictured. They were shown what to do and then had fun putting their learning into practice. Cub Scout Emmy Willis said: “What I love about being a Cub is that we do something different every week.” Visit www.flitwickscoutgroup.org.uk