Cross country champion heads for Mini London Marathon

A Bedford schoolgirl has become a county champion in cross country.

Bedford Modern School year 8 student Sofia Perusko won the under 13 Bedfordshire Cross Country Championship held at Stowe School, Buckinghamshire, on Saturday, January 7.

Representing Bedford and County Athletic Club, Sofia completed the 3km race in an impressive 10 minutes and 51 seconds.

Sofia’s success means that she will now represent Bedfordshire in the East of England team at this year’s Virgin Money Giving Mini London Marathon, which will take place on Sunday, April 23.

The Virgin Money Giving Mini London Marathon is the official British Athletics three-mile road championships for young athletes aged between 11 and 17.

Sofia said: “I’m really pleased to have won the county trials and am now excited to start training for the Virgin Money Giving Mini London Marathon; this is my second year of competing at the event.

“I currently train three times a week with Bedford and County Athletic Club and run on my own every Sunday.”

Heather Gilbert, girls games co-ordinator at BMS, said: “We would like to congratulate Sofia on her performance. This will be a truly amazing experience for her.

“We wish her the best of luck.”