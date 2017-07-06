Warning over Grenfell Tower scam

Central Bedfordshire Council’s Trading Standards team is warning residents to be vigilant following a report that a cold caller has been using the Grenfell Tower tragedy to frighten people into having their loft insulation replaced.

The cold caller implied he was from the council when he showed his ‘identification’.

The man questioned the resident about their insulation and then explained that it was combustible and needed to be replaced. He said that if they did not get it replaced they could be charged with corporate manslaughter in the event of a fire.

Councillor Ian Dalgarno, Executive Member for Community Services, said: “This appears to be a particularly callous attempt to scare residents into getting unnecessary work done.

“Our advice is always to be wary of anyone unexpectedly calling at your door and offering to do work. If you do want any work doing, get quotes from at least three reliable tradesmen and take your time to choose.

“Please remember do not let any unexpected callers into your home and look out for your elderly or vulnerable neighbours.”

If you or someone you know is being targeted like this, report it to the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0345 4040506.