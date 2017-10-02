Teenager aged 16 stabbed in alleyway in Kempston

Police are appealing for information after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in Kempston.

It happened between 3.30pm and 4.15pm on Saturday, September 23, when the victim was attacked by three teenage boys in an alleyway between Bedford Park Road and Riverside Close. Fortunately his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Two of the people are described as white, and one as black. All were wearing black and skeleton patterned face scarves.

Detective Constable Tracey Litchfield, investigating, said: “I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw three people in or walking away from the Bedford Road or Riverside Close areas with their faces covered. Did you see them, or did you see which direction they were going? If so, please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call DC Litchfield on 101 quoting reference number JH/40827/17. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.