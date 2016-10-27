Suspected terrorism arrests for Luton man and woman

A man and Luton from woman have been arrested on suspected terrorism offences.

A police presence remains at Conway Road, with units from both Bedfordshire and the Metropolitan Police.

A Met spokesman said: “Officers from the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command have arrested two people, a man and a woman, both aged 35, on suspicion of the preparation of terrorists act contrary to section 5 of Terrorism Act 2006.

“The pair were arrested after being stopped at Luton Airport on Wednesday, 26 October.

“The man remains in custody; the woman has been bailed pending further enquiries.

“The arrests are related to suspected travel to Syria.”

More on this story to follow.