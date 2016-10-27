Suspected terrorism arrests for Luton man and woman

A man and Luton from woman have been arrested on suspected terrorism offences.
A police presence remains at Conway Road, with units from both Bedfordshire and the Metropolitan Police.
A Met spokesman said: “Officers from the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command have arrested two people, a man and a woman, both aged 35, on suspicion of the preparation of terrorists act contrary to section 5 of Terrorism Act 2006.
“The pair were arrested after being stopped at Luton Airport on Wednesday, 26 October.
“The man remains in custody; the woman has been bailed pending further enquiries.
“The arrests are related to suspected travel to Syria.”
More on this story to follow.
Almost Done!
Registering with Bedford Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.