Police appeal for witnesses for a Shortstown assault

Witnesses are being urged to come forward following an assault in Shortstown on Friday night (August 25).

A man was approached by four teenage boys between 10pm and 10.25pm along Southcote.

The man was attacked near the village hall and had serious injuries.

One of the offenders is described as white, stocky, and approximately 5’5”.

Another is described as black, slim, and around 5’7”.

The other two offenders were described by the victim as being of black or Asian appearance. All four were described as being in their early teens and were wearing dark clothing, with their faces covered.

It is thought that they left the scene to head in the direction of the housing estate opposite the village hal.

Anyone with information should call 101 referencing 448 of 25 August. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.