Police appeal following armed robbery in Bedfordshire town

Bedfordshire Police is appealing for witnesses following an incident near the Steppingley Road, Flitwick near the train station on last Wednesday (May 31) between 12.00am and 12.35am.

A man and a woman were walking down the footpath close to the Steppingley Road where they were approached by an Asian man riding a bike. The offender then approached the man and started arguing with them.

The couple were then approached by two more men, and one of them pulled out a knife. The victim handed over his wallet and him and the woman ran away.

The offenders are all described as Asian and wearing black clothes. One of the offenders was riding a black mountain bike.

PC Pawan Nahar, in charge of the investigation, said: “This was a distressing incident and we are urging anyone with information to come forward. There is no excuse for carrying an offensive weapon and violent crimes have no place in our county.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number JD/23218/17. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.