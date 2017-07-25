Police appeal after shots fired in Flitwick

Police investigating reports of gun shots in Flitwick are appealing for witnesses.

At approximately 10.20pm on Saturday (July 22) night police received a call reporting the sound of gun shots in The Paddocks.

Officers attended but no-one was found to be injured, however one property was damaged.

Detective Constable Sajid Saddique, investigating, said: “Gun crime will not be tolerated in Bedfordshire and we are committed to clamping down on those who use these dangerous weapons in our county.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at around the time the shots were fired on Saturday evening to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 407 of 22 July. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.