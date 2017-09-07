Men get banning orders for behaviour at Luton Town matches

Two men have been handed court orders banning them from football matches in the UK, as Bedfordshire Police continues to clamp down on match disorder and violence.

George O’Neill, 19, from Brays Road, Luton and Brian Cerasoli, 32, from Willow Crescent, Normanton, West Yorkshire, were made subject of the five-year Football Banning Order on Tuesday (September 5) at Luton Magistrates’ Court. They will not be able to attend any regulated football matches anywhere in the country for five years, and are prevented from travelling abroad during international friendlies, qualifications and tournaments.

They were also both ordered to pay costs of £2,577.40.

PC Rob Brogna, football planning intervention officer for Bedfordshire Police said: “Two men received the banning order after their unacceptable behaviour throughout the 2016/2017 football season during both home and away Luton Town FC fixtures.

“We will not tolerate those who use football matches as an excuse for violence and disorder. This should serve as a warning to any else who thinks it is acceptable to inflict their anti-social behaviour on other, well behaved football fans.”