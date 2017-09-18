Man treated for serious injuries after Bedford stabbing

A man suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in Bedford town centre on Saturday night.

The attack happened at around 8.10pm when the victim was approached by two men wearing masks as he was walking along a footpath running from St Paul’s Square towards Bedford Magistrates’ Court. He was stabbed by one of the men before they left the scene.

The victim was able to flag down a passing police car, and was taken to hospital.

Detective Constable Olyver Tomlinson, investigating, said: “The victim sustained serious injuries after this incident, and we are keen to find the people responsible. I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward if they believe they have any information that could help with our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call DC Tomlinson on 101 quoting crime reference number JH/39770/2017. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.