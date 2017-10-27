Man threatened with screwdriver during burglary of house in Bedford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a homeowner was threatened with a screwdriver during a burglary in Bedford.

The incident happened on Thursday, October 19, when a house in Cowper Road was broken into.

Three men attempted to gain entry between approximately 1pm and 1.35pm when they were challenged by a neighbour. The offenders followed the man into his house and forcefully made their way into his property.

Once inside one of the offenders threatened the occupants with a screwdriver and the other two searched the house.

One of the offenders is described as white, slim, 25 to 30 year old, approximately 5ft 9in and spoke with an eastern European accent. At the time of the offence he was seen wearing a black or dark blue hooded top with the hood up, navy blue baseball cap, black trousers and had a black scarf with white spots on it covering his face.

The second offender is described as white or Asian, approximately 25 to 30 years old, chubby and around 5ft 2in. He was wearing black hooded top with the hood up, a similar scarf, and black trousers.

The third offender is described as white, 25 to 30 years old, slim and approximately 5ft 3in. He was seen wearing black hooded top.

Detective Constable Aroop Nandre, investigating the offence, said: “This was an extremely nasty and upsetting incident. And although the victims weren’t seriously hurt we cannot begin to imagine the psychological trauma they went through. This incident happened in broad daylight and we believe there might be people who witnessed this terrifying ordeal.

“Our force treats burglary extremely seriously and we are following a number of lines of enquiry but we are encouraging anyone who might have any information to come forward.”

If you have any information that might help the investigation please call Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting reference number JH/45150/2017. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.