Man jailed for 10 years for ‘violent’ knife attack in Bedford

A man from Bedford has been jailed after being found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Vladimir Cubrilovic, 39, of Millbrook Road was sentenced on Monday at Luton Crown Court to 10 years in prison for stabbing a man with a steak knife.

In the early hours of 8 January this year, Vladimir attacked the man inside a property in Bedford.

The victim, who is known to Cubrilovic, suffered serious injuries which required hospital treatment.

Cubrilovic was subsequently arrested and following a trial was found guilty of GBH with intent.

Detective Constable Sajid Saddique, who led the investigation, said: “This was a violent and terrifying incident.

“Cubrilovic viciously attacked the victim, causing serious and extensive injuries.

“Although he claimed that he acted in self-defence, the jury found him guilty of acting with intent to cause harm.

“He will now answer for his crime and spend a lengthy sentence behind bars.

“Knife crime and violent incidents like this one will not be tolerated in our county and we will continue to crack down on the people involved.”

Bedfordshire Police is dedicated to tackling knife crime and is working closely with partners and local authorities to clamp down on offending.

Officers are reminding the public that just being found in possession of a knife in a public place can result in a £5,000 fine or four years imprisonment.