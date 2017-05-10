Man hospitalised after attack in Bedford nightclub

Bedfordshire Police is appealing for the public’s help in identifying a man pictured in CCTV images, following an assault in Bromham Road, Bedford, on Friday 3 May.

Between 10.20pm and 10.40pm a man was punched following an altercation in Esquires nightclub.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Detective Constable Lisa Whiston, leading the investigation, said: “It was a nasty attack that left the victim with injuries which required hospital treatment. We are appealing for anyone with information about this altercation to come forward.

“We are especially keen to speak with the man pictured, as we believe that he might have key information about the incident that took place that evening.”

If you have any information please contact Bedfordshire Police by calling 101 and quoting reference number JH/9244/17. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.