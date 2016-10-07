Man found guilty of ‘horrific and vile’ child sex abuse

A man has been found guilty of committing ‘horrific and vile’ child sex abuse.

Paul Scott, 63, from Wickenfields, Ware, was convicted today (Friday) at Luton Crown Court of a total of eight child sexual abuse offences.

During the trial the jury heard how he would arrange for groups of men to rape the child at a house in Bedfordshire.

The offences spanned a number of years up until 2009.

Detective Sergeant Colin Nelson said: “This abhorrent individual inflicted unimaginable horror on an innocent child. He facilitated the rape of a young child on multiple occasions just to fulfil his own sick fantasies.

“He showed no remorse for this horrific and vile sex abuse, denying it completely and forcing the victim to undergo the further emotional trauma of a trial.

“I’m glad that he has been found guilty today and I hope that his punishment will reflect the severity of Scott’s disgusting actions.”

The man was found guilty of six counts of rape and had pleaded guilty to possessing indecent images of children prior to the start of the trial.

He also pleaded guilty to having breached a Sexual Offences Prevention Order that had been issued following a previous conviction for indecent image offences, for which Scott served two years in prison from 2011 to 2013.

Scott will be sentenced on 11 November at Luton Crown Court.