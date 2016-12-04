Man dies following assault in Bedford Hotel

A man has been arrested after a man died following an incident in Bedford last night (Saturday).

At approximately 11.30pm, police were called by the ambulance service to reports that a man had been assaulted in the Grafton Hotel, in Midland Road.

Emergency services attended and a 48-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he died earlier today.

A 39-year-old-man was subsequently arrested and has been taken to police custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Scott Winton, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “We have launched an investigation into an altercation that happened in the bar area of the Grafton Hotel yesterday evening, and I’d appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact the BCH Major Crime Unit on 101 quoting Operation Overthorpe.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.