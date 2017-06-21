Lidlington level crossing barriers faulty

Police are issuing a warning to the public as a level crossing in Lidlington is currently not working.

The barrier for the level crossing at Marston Road is stuck in the ‘up’ position.

Although the lights still warn motorists not to cross, it is reported that cars are still breaching the railway line when the lights are flashing.

Officers from Bedfordshire Police and British Transport Police are making their way to the crossing and will close the road until the problem has been rectified.

In the meantime all road users are urged to use extra caution and NOT to cross the crossing while the warning lights are flashing.