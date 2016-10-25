Juror’s health problems halts Yarl’s Wood sex trial

The trial of three male officers alleged to have taken advantage of a vulnerable woman detainee a Yarl’s Wood has come to a halt after one of the jurors became unwell.

Syed Hussain, 34, Bodrul Islam, 30, and 28-year-old Thomas Redmond have all been given bail until the trial can continue next Spring.

The trio are alleged to engaged in sexual activity with a 26-year-old female detainee at the Immigration Removal Centre in 2012.

Last week Luton Crown Court heard how the woman stayed silent because she did not want to “rock the boat” while she was challenging her deportation..

Hussain denies sexually assaulting the woman, orally raping her, and misconduct in a public office by kissing and sexually touching her.

Islam, who lives in Gibbons Road, Bedford, denies misconduct in a public office by kissing and sexually touching the woman while Redmond, of Joyce Close, Bedford denies misconduct by kissing her.

The trial started last week and the jury heard how the officers were employed by Serco and in a position of trust.

Prosecutor Christopher Donnellan QC said: “Each defendant took advantage of a female detainee in their charge. She was not a free person. It put her at a disadvantage and made her vulnerable.”

This week Judge Philip Bartle told the court the trial could not continue because one juror had medical problems and was unable to continue sitting on the jury.