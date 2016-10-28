Hunt for knife wielding would be robbers

A man was threatened at knifepoint in Sandy by robbers who demanded his mobile phone.

The man managed to escape and the would be robbers fled empy handed.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

At around 1.30am on Thursday 20 October the man was approached as he walked along Church Path and threatened at knifepoint by two men. The men demanded his phone before he ran and managed to flee the scene unharmed.

One of the men, described as Asian and of stocky build, was wearing a black hoody and joggers with a black scarf. The other offender was described as white, skinny and around 25 years old.

PC Ian Bambridge, investigating, said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim who fortunately escaped unscathed. I’m keen to speak to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or saw the men described in the area. This behaviour is not acceptable and we are urging anyone with information that can help us find the people responsible to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference number JD/42986/16. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.