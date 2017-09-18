Handbag and gold rings stolen in Cranfield burglary

A woman’s handbag and jewellery was stolen during a burglary at a property in Cranfield.

The incident happened between 1.30pm and 2pm on Saturday (16 September) when a a man entered a property in Portnall Place and fraudulently claimed to be the victim’s window cleaner before making off. The victim then discovered her handbag and five rings from her jewellery box had been stolen.

One of the rings is described as a gold band with a row of three raised diamonds and another was a gold ring with a large sapphire stone and matching wedding ring.

Investigating Officer Julia Hinson said: “Burglary is a distressing crime and we are dedicated to protecting the most vulnerable in our society and finding the person responsible. We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area or has been approached by someone selling jewellery matching this description to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference JD/39747/2017.