GBBO winner abused for being a Muslim

The Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain has said she was racially abused by a fellow passenger while travelling on a train.

The baker, raised by Bangladeshi parents in Luton, said a man told her he would not sit beside her because she is a Muslim.

Nadiya, 31, has previously said she has to live with racist abuse as “part of my life”.

On Thursday, the mother-of-three tweeted: “A man refused to sit next to me on the train today ‘I ain’t sitting near a Muslim’ he said. His

ignorance is his own ruin.”

Hussain, who won the 2015 series, said in August that she was “astounded” to be credited with having a positive impact on race relations in the UK because she still suffers anti-Islamic abuse.

On Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, she said: “It sounds really silly (but) it feels like that’s become a part of my life now, I expect it.

“I expect to be shoved or pushed or verbally abused, because it happens, it’s happened for years.”