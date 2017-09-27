Eight people arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and violent disorder in Bedford

Eight people were arrested following disorder in Bedford yesterday afternoon , (September 26).

Shortly after 3pm police were called to reports of an altercation in Old Ford End Road, in which a man was injured.

This was followed by further reports of disorder in the Queen’s Park area, which resulted in two more people being injured.

A number of officers attended, along with the police helicopter, and eight people were arrested on suspicion of various offences including grievous bodily harm and violent disorder. They have been taken to police custody for questioning.

Three people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chief Inspector Steve Ashdown said: “We dispatched a number of resources to several reports of disorder in Bedford yesterday afternoon and swiftly arrested eight people.

“We understand that this is unsettling for the public but I’d like to reassure our communities that we sent a rapid response and quickly contained the disorder.

“We will not tolerate violence and disorder in our county and there will be a heightened police presence in the area today to act as both a reassurance and a deterrent.”

Anyone who witnessed the altercations or who has any information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting Operation Rhumba.

The people arrested are:

A 14-year-old boy from Northolt arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm

Three 15-year-old boys from Bedford arrested on suspicion of violent disorder

A 24-year-old man from Bedford arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon

A 14-year-old boy from Bedford arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm

A 16-year-old boy from Great Denham arrested on suspicion of violent disorder

A 19-year-old man from Bedford arrested on suspicion of the unlawful taking of a motorvehicle