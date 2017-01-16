Dunstable benefits cheat caught out by marriage certificate

A Dunstable woman has been found guilty of unlawfully claiming Council Tax support, after she supplied false information to Central Bedfordshire Council.

Kerry Barron of Southwood Road, Dunstable, had declared she had been living without a partner, but (following a tip off) Council investigators revealed she’d been living with her long term partner, Gary Todd, and was not eligible to receive benefit. The prosecution were able to produce a number of pieces of evidence linking Mr Todd to the address, including the couple’s marriage certificate.

The defendant pleaded guilty at Luton Magistrates’ court on Tuesday 11 January and was given a twelve month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £608 costs and a £15 victim surcharge.

Councillor Richard Wenham, Executive Member for Corporate Resources, said: “It is a criminal offence to knowingly provide false information.

“By fraudulently claiming you rob the council and Council Tax payers of money that would otherwise be spent on vital public services.”

If you believe that someone is illegally claiming Council Tax Support then contact the council at benefitfraud@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk or call the council’s confidential 24-hour telephone hotline on 0300 300 5476.