Did you see flasher in Great Barford?

The hunt is on for a young man who was seen ‘flashing’ in Great Barford.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of indecent exposure on Bedford Road in the village.

At approximately 12.28pm on Friday (6 October), the force received a report of a young man seen indecently exposing himself in Bedford Road. A short time later he was seen leaving the village on a silver bicycle, heading towards Bedford.

He is described as being approximately 17 years old, white, skinny, with dark hair, wearing a bright blue long-sleeved top.

Anyone who believes they have seen a young man matching the description or has any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number: JH/43038/2017.