Cop charged with making indcent pictures of a child

A Bedfordshire Police officer has appeared in court on a number of charges.
Detective Constable Jamal Hassan, 36, based at force HQ in Kempston, has been charged with three counts if making an indecent photograph/pseudo photograph of a child and perverting the course of justice.
He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Saturday) and the case has been adjourned to a later date.
He has been suspended since the allegations came to light
