Body of a man found in the river at Bedford

The body of an unidentified man has been recovered from the River Great Ouse along the Embankment near Butterfly Bridge.

Police, fire and ambulance rushed to the scene at 10.15am this morning after a member of the public reported seeing a body in the water.

Police are now in the process of trying to identify the man and investigating how he came to be in the water.

Neither natural causes nor foul play has yet been ruled out, said a police spokesman.