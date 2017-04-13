Bedford woman jailed for vicious assault on her partner

A woman from Bedford was jailed after being found guilty of viciously assaulting her partner.

Julie Williams, 38, of Ashburnham Road, was sentenced to 18 months behind bars after pleading guilty to causing actual bodily harm and assaulting a police officer.

On December 16, 2016 Williams brutally slashed the face of her partner after smashing a glass over his head, causing horrible lacerations to the side of his face and his ear, Luton Crown Court heard on Wednesday. (April 13) Officers attended after Williams called the ambulance service to request assistance following her drink fuelled actions.

Williams’ rage continued as officers attended the scene and she was aggressive and threatening before assaulting a police officer.

Detective Sergeant Katherine Rivers, from the force’s Emerald team, which is dedicated to tackling domestic and sexual abuse, said: “This was a vicious attack which left the victim with nasty injuries. We will not tolerate violence of any kind and will take action against those that think it is acceptable to inflict injury to others.

“Domestic abuse is a damaging crime that has a lasting impact on people’s lives and has serious consequences.

“Abuse against men at the hands of their partners often goes unreported and they can feel ashamed or that they won’t be believed. We’re glad that the call from Williams meant we could launch an investigation and bring justice for the victim. We recognise it is difficult for all victims of abuse to speak out, and understand that men are twice as likely to remain silent about their suffering.

“Everyone has a right to feel and be safe in their relationships and we take all reports seriously regardless of whether the victim is male or female. Whether it is physical, emotional, financial or sexual abuse we urge victims to have the confidence to come forward. You’re not alone.”

Anyone who is experiencing abuse or is worried about a friend, family member or neighbour is asked to contact police on 101.