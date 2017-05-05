Bedford nightclub shut down following ‘violent incidents’

A nightclub in Bedford has had its license revoked following a licence summary review requested by Bedfordshire Police.

A series of violent incidents in Vibe, in St Peter’s Street in the early hours of 25 March (Saturday), lead to the Bedfordshire Police Licensing Team calling for a summary review of the premises licence.

The full review hearing took place earlier this week on Tuesday (2 May) at Bedford Borough Hall, and as a consequence the premises licence was revoked and the nightclub closed down.

Sergeant Craig Gurr from the force licensing team said: “The Vibe nightclub has been closed as a result of the dangerous and criminal incidents that took place.

“In the first instance we managed to secure a licence suspension before having a full review which has resulted in its licence being revoked.

“We are working closely with venues and licensed premises across the county, to make sure that people are having fun in a safe environment. We are hoping this action will be a warning that a violent and criminal behaviour will not be tolerated.”