Bedford man found guilty of ‘brutal’ knife attack

A Bedford man has been found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm after a ‘brutal’ attack last year.

Nisar Ahmed, 32, of Hurst Grove was found guilty by a jury on Friday (16 June) following a trial at Luton Crown Court.

He was found guilty of two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, one count of causing grievous bodily harm and one count of possession of a knife.

In the early hours of 11 December last year, Nisar was involved in an altercation which left four people with life-changing injuries and in need of hospital treatment.

Ahmed was found guilty of violently assaulting three of the group, inflicting large slash wounds to their faces, hands and bodies.

Investigation Officer Julia Hinson said: “Although Nisar Ahmed has denied any wrongdoings, he was found guilty following a trial.

“This was a nasty and vicious assault that has caused serious damage to the victims.

“Possessing a bladed weapon has serious consequences and this case is a stark reminder about the dangers of carrying knives.

“We will not tolerate violence in our county and we work hard to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice.”

Nisar Ahmed is awaiting sentencing which is scheduled for the beginning of July.