Bedford man charged with possession of offensive weapon

A man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon following an investigation into burglaries in Kempston.

James Bondon, 18, of Tavistock Street, Bedford, was charged with one count of a possession of an offensive weapon, one count of burglary and one count of going equipped to steal.

He was released on bail and is due to appear in court on October 19.

A second man was arrested at the same time and has been released under investigation.