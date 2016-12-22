Bedford drugs duo to spend Christmas behind bars

Two drug dealers will be spending Christmas behind bars after an investigation by detectives into the supply of drugs in Bedford.

The two men were sentenced today (Thursday) at Luton Crown Court and officers have warned that their drugs crackdown doesn’t stop here.

MBTC Sayes Miah

Jilal Kabir, aged 24, of Bents Close, Clapham, received four years after admitting being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine.

Sayad Miah, aged 27, of Woburn Road, Bedford, was sentenced to three years and four months imprisonment after admitting he was concerned in the supply of heroin.

Miah and Kabir were sentenced alongside a third man. Nawab Ali Ahmed, aged 21, of the same address as Miah, was sentenced to two years suspended for 12 months and ordered to work unpaid in the community for 250 hours after admitting being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

The case follows a four month investigation by the Bedfordshire Police Serious and Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) into supply of drugs in Bedford.

The men were arrested in July when a number of officers made dawn raids in Woburn Road and Bents Close where they recovered assorted drugs paraphernalia.

Detective Inspector Dani Bailey, who led the investigation, said: “We will not tolerate those who bring harm to our communities by pedalling illicit and dangerous substances.

“This sentencing sends out a clear message to drug dealers in the county that you will be caught and you will be prosecuted.

“We would reassure residents that tackling illegal drugs supply continues to be a priority for our force, and I would encourage anyone who has concerns about drugs in their area to get in touch so that we can take appropriate action.”

Anyone information about drugs can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.