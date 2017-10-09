Balaclava wearing man attacked woman in her own home

A woman was assaulted by a man who broke into her home in Turnpike Way, Bedford.

The incident happened between 12.05am and 12.15am on Wednesday,September 27, when the victim was woken after the man forced his way into the property. He shouted at her and assaulted her before leaving. She was left with injuries that required further treatment, but were not life-threatening.

The attacker described as wearing dark clothing and a balaclava ran off towards The Spinney.

PC Sajid Saddique, investigating, said: “The victim understandably feels intimidated after the incident, and I want to find whoever is responsible to secure some sense of justice for her and put a stop to such behaviour.

“I would like to speak to anyone who saw or heard anything in Turnpike Way between midnight and 12.20am on 27 September. If you saw a man in dark clothing heading in the direction of The Spinney please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call PC Saddique on 101 quoting crime reference number JH/41330/17. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.