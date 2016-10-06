Appeal after sex attack in Sandy

A woman was sexually assaulted in Sandy on Friday evening.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the woman was attacked on Friday (30 September) at around 7.45pm. She was walking past Robert Peel Lower School towards Engayne Avenue via an alleyway running between Winchester Road and Midland Road. As she approached Engayne Avenue, she was approached from behind by three men. One of the men sexually assaulted her before they ran away.

The first man is described as white, aged between 20 and 25 years old, around 5’ 11” tall and of medium build. He is described as wearing a dark baseball cap, a dark hoody which went over his cap, dark trousers and dark trainers.

The other two men are also described as white, approximately 5’ 11” tall of medium build and both wearing dark clothing.

Detective Constable Chris Avery, investigating, said: “This is a despicable incident; we won’t tolerate this behaviour, and now we’re seeking information from the public to help us find out who is responsible. If you were in the area at the time and saw anything, or you know who is responsible, please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC Avery via 101 quoting crime reference number JD/40058/2016. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.