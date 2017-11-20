Appeal after man robbed of his watch in play area near Sainsbury’s in Bedford

Police are appealing for witnesses of a robbery at a play area near Sainsbury’s in Clapham Road, Bedford, last Thursday (16 November).

Shortly before 2pm, the victim, who was with three friends, was approached by three teenagers, who assaulted him and made off with his watch.

Two of the suspects are described as south Asian, one tall and wearing a black hooded top, the second short, wearing a red jacket and hooded top. The third suspect is described as white and wearing a tracksuit.

All three suspects are thought to be between 17 and 18 years old.

PC Iain Cole said: “This was an unprovoked robbery, which took part at a busy time of day. We would like to speak with anyone around Sainsbury’s or Clapham Road at the time who could assist with our investigations.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Cole on 101 quoting reference number 212 of 16 November, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.